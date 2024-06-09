As we approach summer and the weather begins to get warmer, experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds have revealed why you should avoid sharing a bed with your furry friends.

Dogs and cats will soon begin shedding hair, as they lose their heavier winter coat for their lightweight coats.

Experts at Happy Beds said: “The loose hairs in the bedding can cause a lot of irritation to not only yourself as the owner but your pet too. This fur can also harbour bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.

“It’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems.

“This protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies.

“Dander is tiny and can be inhaled easily through the air causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. This irritation can eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.

“Loose hair in the bed can heavily impact the quality of sleep too as breathing in this polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system causing the body to not fully rest at night.”

Top tips for shedding pets

These are Happy Beds’ top tips for dealing with shedding season in your pets: