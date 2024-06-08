Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington will be rerunning their "Cold War Wheels" event for the second year.

Cars and bikes from the 60s, 70s and 80s will be coming to the museum in July. The event is part of the museum’s "Minutes To Midnight" Cold War theme - which the museum said has become an annual fixture due to its popularity.

Some vehicles on show are from the Eastern Bloc itself – the museum added.

READ NEXT:

They’ll be on display along with the Yorkshire Air Museum’s collection of Cold War jets like the Victor and the Buccaneer, on the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Museum spokesman, Jerry Ibbotson said: "It was great to see some fantastic cars and bikes from the sixties to eighties last year and we’re hoping for another great show this year.

"We need your bikes and cars! It’s free to enter and you get to enjoy all the sights and sounds of the museum. Drop us a line and get your bike or car booked in."

Normal ticketing applies to visitors, with no extra charge for the event. Vehicle owners are asked to email pr@yorkshireairmuseum.org.