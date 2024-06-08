A car ended up in a ditch beside the road in what emergency services have described as a ‘single vehicle road traffic collision’.
The fire service was called to the scene, at Rudding Lane, Follifoot near Harrogate, at 10.46pm last night.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Single occupant of vehicle was out on arrival of the fire service and being assessed by ambulance.
“Crews assisted making the scene safe and left the incident with police and ambulance.”
