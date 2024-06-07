Changes have been made to constituency boundaries following a review by the Boundary Commission. The seven constituencies are:

• Harrogate and Knaresborough.

• Richmond and Northallerton.

• Scarborough and Whitby.

• Selby.

• Skipton and Ripon.

• Thirsk and Malton.

• Wetherby and Easingwold.

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4, with the election count held on the evening. Voters attending the polling station will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.

Residents have until Tuesday, June 18, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, June 19, to apply for a postal vote. If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

To view the candidates and for more information on voting, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/election2024