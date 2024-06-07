The candidates standing in all seven constituencies across North Yorkshire in the General Election on July 4 have been announced.
Changes have been made to constituency boundaries following a review by the Boundary Commission. The seven constituencies are:
• Harrogate and Knaresborough.
• Richmond and Northallerton.
• Scarborough and Whitby.
• Selby.
• Skipton and Ripon.
• Thirsk and Malton.
• Wetherby and Easingwold.
Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4, with the election count held on the evening. Voters attending the polling station will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.
Residents have until Tuesday, June 18, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, June 19, to apply for a postal vote. If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote.
Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.
To view the candidates and for more information on voting, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/election2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel