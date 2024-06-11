Thompsons Famous Fish & Chips is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper up until June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Thompsons Famous Fish & Chips restaurant and takeaway is situated on the A64, to the north east of York. The family run establishment takes pride in its well-established team and the quality of its food – consistency that bosses say keeps customers coming back for great food and friendly service.

Established in 2002 by owner Joe Thompson, Thompsons was custom built on the site of an old Wickes site to be both a takeaway and a restaurant - aimed to cater to both locals who want a quality chippy tea and those who are travelling through.

Hoping to keep its brand cutting edge, it has recently undergone a big transformation with its takeaway area receiving a full refurb and using biodegradable containers.

A big refurb at Thompsons Fish & Chips (Image: Provided)

Assistant manager Helen Thompson said the restaurant maintains a steady flow of regular and new customers.

She said: “People come back because of the quality – we’ve always said, we’ll never skimp on quality.

“We offer friendly service, and all our customers say they know what they’re getting - it never disappoints.”

Their potatoes come from a local young entrepreneur, Dales the Chef Choice in Malton, all fish are from the Atlantic and frozen at sea for extra freshness, and any meat options are from local butchers.

Thompsons fries its food in beef dripping and whilst its standard offering is haddock, it also offers cod and chips.

Some of the gluten free offerings at Thompsons (Image: Provided)

The business also takes pride in its extensive, fully blanched, gluten free menu – which is cooked in a separate pan to avoid any cross contamination and includes sausages, chips, pineapple, and all fish on the menu. There is also a vegan menu.

Thompsons has also achieved a five-star food hygiene rating in March.

On its nomination, Helen said: “It’s a real family affair, but we couldn’t do it without our wonderful customers, and such an amazing team behind us so thank you!"