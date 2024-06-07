A THIEF has struck at a North Yorkshire restaurant.
The county's police say a man stole money from a purse at a restaurant in Selby and they believe the man pictured in this CCTV still have information that could help their investigation.
Please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk with information.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240066140 when passing on information.
