Operation RESIST was launched in early 2024 to protect Eastfield in Scarborough, from drug dealing.

Eight arrests were made in the initial phase with a large amounts of suspected class-A and class-B drugs, a BMW car thought to be used in crime, large sums of cash, mobile phones and equipment often used for drug dealing also seized.

PC Jamie Manson, from the Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Since then, the operation has resulted in three additional arrests related to drug activities and the discovery of three substantial cannabis cultivation sites.

"More than 600 cannabis plants have also been seized, with one of the operations estimated to be worth in the region of £250,000.

"A man has been arrested and remanded in prison for the cultivation of cannabis.

"The policing team has gathered extensive information from concerned residents which has led to these successful raids.

"As the investigations continue, a quantity of cannabis has been sent for analysis, along with numerous other items found within the cultivation sites.

"The operation demonstrates the commitment of the Eastfield Neighbourhood Police Team to disrupt the supply of drugs and support the community's well-being.

PC Manson, added: “We have made a significant dent in the supply of drugs within the Eastfield community.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and we will continue to target those individuals who think it is acceptable to deal drugs and prey on the vulnerable within our area.”

"Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses."

If you have any information about the production or sale of drugs in your area, please let us know.

Call the North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or report it via our website. You can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Free, confidential and non-judgemental services are available across North Yorkshire for people whose lives are affected by drugs. Visit https://orlo.uk/YlJyz to find out more and get that support.

North Yorkshire Horizons offer support in Eastfield for people affected by drug use, with drop-in sessions available at Eastfield Community Hub every Monday between 2pm and 4pm. You can also call them on 01723 330730.