The taxi company, which doesn't currently have a licence to operate out of York, was refused permission to renew its in 2017.

Local taxi drivers at the time campaigned to prevent Uber from being able to base in the city. However, Uber cars licenced by other authorities still continue to operate in York.

City of York Council said in 2017 said "the grounds for the refusal were a significant data breach and an increase in the number of complaints".

If the council was to approve the new licence in York, it would mean that residents in York could work as Uber drivers operating out of the city.

The application to City of York Council will be discussed on Tuesday, June 11.

Former Lord Mayor and Council Leader, Ian Gillies

Former council leader, mayor and taxi driver, Ian Gillies, said: "If I was still a taxi driver I'd be completely against it.

"It's a nuisance, but you can't legally stop it."

Ian, who led City of York Council for a year from 2018, said that he thought there were no legal grounds for the council to turn Uber down.

"The problem we've got now is that its gained momentum," he said.

"Uber saw a gap in the market and became part of the fabric, whether you love them or hate them.

"You can't stop progress can you."

Ian added that the convenience of Uber is very hard for the traditional Hackney Carriage to compete with.

"I think its completely wrong, but I'd rather have it licenced in York than have them constantly coming from elsewhere," he said.

"I just don't think you can build walls around York and hope they go away."

Ian added: "At the end of the day, these things are for the benefit of the consumer and not the operator."

City of York Council's report on the licence application says there has been no consultation taken so far.

The report added: "Granting the licence will enable Uber to recruit York licensed drivers and vehicles on to their platform for passengers in York which they cannot currently do.

"Furthermore, the York licensed drivers will be lawfully able to undertake journeys for passengers in other authority areas."

If successful, Uber would operate from an address in Oakdale Road, Clifton Moor.