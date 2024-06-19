At this year’s VisitEngland awards, four York businesses were highlighted as being the best in their field – meaning York was the most awarded city.

Among the winners, The Grand, York came out on top for Large Hotel of the Year and The Wizard Walk of York took gold for New Tourism Business of the Year.

Simon Mahon, general manager, The Grand, York said: “We are ecstatic with this evening’s results for both The Grand and the three other York ambassadors – two Gold and two Silver Awards, it’s an amazing outcome for us all and for York."

Dan Wood from Wizard Walk of York said: “We’re absolutely spellbound to have won gold at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. It’s fantastic to be recognised for bringing magical family fun to the streets of this city!

“Winning Best of York 2024 was incredible at the VisitYork Awards, and now to be recognised nationally too is truly…wand-erful.”

Silver titles were also won by The Deathly Dark Tours for Experience of the Year and MonkBridge House for B&B and Guest House of the Year.

The team from The Wizard Walk of York celebrate their gold win (Image: Provided)

Laura McKeller, of The Deathly Dark Tours, said: “It was amazing to be nominated for such a prestigious nationwide award, but to bring home a win is absolutely wonderful!

“We're such a small, independent company and being up there among the titans of English Tourism and representing our magnificent city of York is certainly the highlight of our journey so far. We're ridiculously proud of our spooky little team and can't wait to see what's next!”

One of the owners of Monkbridge House, Fiona Hemsley, said: “We were delighted to receive the silver award and the icing on the cake was to be presented with it by the Hotel Inspector herself Alex Polizzi!”

As Dan mentioned, the four businesses also won big at the Visit York Tourism Awards with The Grand, York winning Large Hotel of the Year, MonkBridge House being awarded the title of B&B and Guest House of the Year, The Wizard Walk of York winning the New Tourism Business Award, and Experience of the Year going to The Deathly Dark Tours.