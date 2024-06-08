STREETS in a York village are set to close as a community carnival and parade get underway.
On Saturday, June 15, Strensall Community Carnival is back for its ninth year in the village hall and field in Strensall on the outskirts of the city.
Strensall Community Carnival has attractions for all the family and will run from noon until 5pm.
City of York Council say it is envisaged that Border Road, York Road, Princess Street and The Village will be closed with a rolling road closure around the parade between 11.30am and noon with no needs for a diversion.
Look out for Shepherd Group Youth Band, Dress up and Dream, York Pipe Band, Evolution Dance and Nicola Mills, Opera for the People in the arena; the Robert Wilkinson School Choir and Band in the main hall, and the Captivating Creatures animal show, Messy Adventures and Circus Skills York in the outdoor space throughout the afternoon.
