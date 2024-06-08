However, the company behind the scheme is claiming ‘huge public support’ for the scheme on land northwest of Murton Way, 400m northeast of Osbaldwick.

London-based Net Zero Fourteen Ltd submitted plans to City of York Council for the scheme last autumn, saying the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) could provide power for 323,795 homes for up to 2 hours.

If approved, the proposal would provide energy into National Grid and would connect directly into the sub-station at Osbaldwick.

The BESS compound would consist of rows of containers, which would look like shipping containers, which would house batteries, inverters and transformers that can store energy and quickly release or absorb energy from the power network.

There would be up to 104 storage units, 13 transformer units, 26 battery interface cabinets and a 240,000litre water tank. They would use Lithium battery technology.

The application also includes a fire safety plan and battery safety management plan.

A petition organised by the developers has delivered more than 45 letters of support, adding to a handful of others favouring the application.

The company behind it says it has support across all age groups and in areas close to the proposed site.

Supporters say the development would help address the ‘climate crisis’ and help City of York Council achieve its Net Zero ambitions, support the use of renewable and cheaper energy and create a more sustainable future.

Among them, Lucy Montgomery, 37, from the Osbaldwick and Derwent Ward has told the council: “Living near the proposed site, I see this development as a positive addition to our community, not a concern. It represents a significant step towards a sustainable future and I’m fully supportive of the efforts to make our city net-zero by 2032.”

Sophie Marshall, 28, from Hull Road, said in her submission: “My enthusiasm for this project isn't just in environmental advocacy but a personal readiness to embrace such developments within my vicinity. This not only chimes with my values of greener, cost-effective living but also represents a critical step towards a sustainable future for York and beyond.”

However, there is also a handful of opponents, including ward councillor Mark Warters, who has told City of York Council that BSS technology is ‘inherently unsafe’ due to the potential of ‘thermal runway events’ and contamination run-off. He has presented to council planning staff a link to a website outlining such cases.

Cllr Warters also says the scheme would ‘industrialise’ Green Belt land between Osbaldwick and Murton , expanding the conurbation of York. It’s engineering operations would not preserve the openness of the Green Belt site, he continued, so would be ‘inappropriate development.’ It would also use ‘productive land.’

He also backed Murton Parish Council, which submitted similar detailed objections, which also said the scheme could open up the area to others, so the Murton Neighbourhood Plan “may as well be binned.”

Osbaldwick Parish Council has also told City of York Council it also ‘strongly objects’ for the same reasons as Murton.

After a ‘call-in’ request from Cllr Warters, the application is due to be considered by an upcoming meeting of City of York Council’s planning committee.

Nathan Stevenson from Net Zero Fourteen Ltd said: “We are extremely pleased that our proposals for much needed energy storage in York are receiving significant levels of support from local residents.

"It’s great to see local people taking such a positive outlook on renewable energy schemes which will deliver greener and cheaper energy. We continue to work with the Council’s Planning Department and hope to secure planning approval in the near future.”