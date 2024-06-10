Bish and Chips is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

READ MORE:

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Bish and Chips, at 2a Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, is run by Tom Gibbons.

He said: “When the country got locked down in early 2020, Bish n Chips had JUST come under new management. We’d be lying if we said that didn’t make us initially a little nervous as to whether we’d actually last!

“Unpredictably though, it acted as an excellent 'in at the deep end' catalyst for developing a brilliant relationship with our local community, many of whom were vulnerable and in need of a delicious ‘pick me up’ through some uncertain times.

“We are proud to still serve this community (and beyond!) to this day… with all our food cooked fresh to order.”

Bish and Chips on Sim Balk Lane (Image: Provided)

Bish and Chips uses locally sourced produce with potatoes chipped daily - with ‘no bagged nonsense here’ according to Tom - and all fish caught sustainably and daily.

Despite rising costs, the team prides itself on its ability to not only offer high quality food but also good service with a smile.

When asked what Bish and Chips did particularly well, Tom said: "That would be regular fish and chips, cooked in beef dripping, the traditional way, with a side of mushy peas.

"There’s no need for anything overly fancy on the menu - if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."