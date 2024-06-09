Public relations and marketing company Clothier Lacey has donated £500 to Wellspring Therapy and Training, a Harrogate-based counselling and training centre.

The donation is part of Clothier Lacey’s on-going campaign to support mental health charities across the UK and to promote good mental health in the workplace.

Philippa Clothier, managing director of Clothier Lacey, said: “This donation reflects our commitment to the Yorkshire community, in which we have forged significant connections over the years.

“With a diverse range of clients who have offices in Yorkshire, including Yorkshire Country Properties, Summers-Inman, TGA Consulting Engineers and Pickard Properties, alongside past partnerships with Caedmon Homes, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis (formerly Faithful and Gould), Gerald Eve and SES Engineering Services - our ties to Yorkshire run deep.

“We have been around for 25 years, operating from our North East base, where we are particularly well known in the built environment, commercial property development and the land and new homes sectors. Renowned for our expertise, we have developed longstanding partnerships with organisations such as Northern Counties Builders Federation, architects Howarth Litchfield and commercial property developers Premcor Estates.

“Our donation to Wellspring emphasises our dedication to supporting initiatives that promote mental health and well-being, particularly during challenging times. As a result of unprecedented global challenges, the need for accessible mental health support services has never been more vital. By offering affordable private care tailored to the individual, Wellspring plays a pivotal role in addressing this need.

“Wellspring provides private counselling at affordable rates, easing the overwhelming demand on the NHS’s mental health services, and providing hope for children, families and individuals who are struggling with mental ill health and distress.

“This the donation forms part of several activities we have undertaken to celebrate our 25th anniversary year including sponsorship of Veterans Launchpad, a charity which provides accommodation and support to help veterans make a successful transition from military to civilian life and has bases in Speke on Merseyside, Sacriston, County Durham and in Newcastle. This charity is also very focused on mental health as it is a primary factor in the return to normal life required for veterans to get their lives back on track.”

Nick Garrett, Interim Chief Executive of Wellspring said: “This much-needed donation is vital as it will help us improve peoples’ mental health. I can’t thank Philippa Clothier and the staff at Clothier CL enough for their generosity.”

Wellspring Therapy & Training is based at 78, High Street in Starbeck. The well-respected charity, which was founded by in 2003, provides affordable short and long-term counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

Looking ahead, Wellspring hopes to be able to counsel 220 clients by the end of next year, building on the 170 now on the charity’s books.

• If you would like to help Wellspring, please visit the website www.wellspringtherapy.co.uk and click the donate button.