Christopher Bullivant, 40, of Fossway, off Huntington Road, York, went to Sainsbury’s shop in Burtonstone Lane, Clifton, 10 times between March 14 and April 8 this year, York Magistrates Court heard.

On all but one occasion, he took food. The 10th time he stole Persil washing liquid. On one day he stole food worth £715, the court heard. In total, he stole items worth £820.25.

Bullivant pleaded guilty to 11 charges of theft, including stealing noodles, chocolates and pasta salad worth together £7 from Tesco Express in Low Ousegate in November. He was given a community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and was not ordered to pay any compensation to the shops because he has very low income.

The Sainsbury’s thefts were: on March 14 he stole food worth £19.15; on March 15 food worth £7; on March 17 food worth £5.10; on March 18, food worth £14; on March 19, food worth £715; on April 7, meat worth £10; on April 8, steak and chicken worth £18; and on a second occasion on the same day two chicken fillets worth £10; April 11, two bottles of Persil worth £10 and on the same day two boxes of chicken fillets worth £12.