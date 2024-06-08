Those are the words of the owner of The Blue Fin in Tadcaster Road - one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

A burger from The Blue Fin (Image: Provided)

Vinnie Singh has owned The Blue Fin at 82 Tadcaster Road for 13 years, having previously worked as an electrician for ITV studios.

After spending the best part of a year looking for a chippy for sale, he was able to open his own fish and chip business – first, at Tadcaster Road, later expanding to open a second store in Hull Road.

According to Vinnie, much of The Blue Fin’s success can be attributed to three things: loyal customers, fantastic staff, and quality fish and chips.

He said: “What we’ve always done is quality - I’ll buy the quality stuff, not the cheap, and that I think helps us out.

“We’ll buy the best fish, the best potatoes, the best oil on the market, and having good staff – it’s a team effort, we’re like a little family, we all get on and help each other.”

Whilst food is key, the team at The Blue Fin also considers charity and the local community at the heart of what it does. In addition to regular fundraisers and donations, the team works with the Salvation Army and helps feed the homeless.

Vinnie said one man had even said that the kindness extended by the chippy saved his life when he was homeless.

The chippy also sponsors a number of community sports teams each year.

As Vinnie says: “We like to give back - without the community, we’re nothing.”