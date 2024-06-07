North Yorkshire Police has now released a CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at Foxoak Park, Dunnington.

The force said the raiders struck at shortly before 8pm on May 9.

Officers said the offenders were unable to get the vehicles started, but "caused significant damage" during their efforts.

The police added: "We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the individuals or have any knowledge of the incident.

"The men’s faces are hidden but the image quality is good and we believe someone may recognise their clothing.

The police believe these people may have important information that could help their investigation (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"We believe these people may have important information that could help our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240084372 when passing on information.