North Yorkshire Police say that between 8.20am and 8.40am on the morning of Friday, June 7 the 11-year-old girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.

A police spokesman said: "The man has seen by nearby workmen to start walking quickly behind the girl, pull up her skirt and take a photograph on his phone. This happened near the traffic lights at the bottom of Allhallowsgate.

"He was challenged by the workmen and then ran off down Stonebridgegate towards Aldi and is then believed to have headed in the direction of Princess Close.

"The man is described as white, around 5ft, 8 to 9in tall, of slim build with a pointy nose and short hair. He was wearing a dirty, white hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, odd socks, and light-coloured trainers/plimsoles. He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the suspect’s description including pedestrians, and any motorists who were passing and may have dashcam footage of the suspect or the incident, to get in touch.

"We’re also appealing to residents in the areas mentioned who have doorbell cameras that may have captured the suspect on video to contact us."

If you can assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12240100245. Or email phil.evans1@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.