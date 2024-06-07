The association covers 12 Harrogate hotels, employing more than 1,000 staff, who received 300,000 guests between them.

The black tie event on Monday at the Royal Hall was hosted by leading hotelier Simon Cotton, Group MD of Harrogate-based HRH Group, which has hotels across Harrogate, York and North Yorkshire.

He was joined by hotel bosses and sponsors to present the awards, whose winners were partly-chosen by the public, including visitors to Harrogate.

Earlier this year, they made 1,000 nominations before a shortlist was chosen by the category sponsors, who judge the awards.

Simon says the awards rewards not only the winners but all those who are shortlisted.Once again a huge volume of entries was received and he thanked all those who took part.

He continued: “We have been able to reward some very worthy winners. The hospitality sector is so important to this town’s economy and it is wonderful to see the crème de la crème of their category being acclaimed for their efforts; both those shortlisted and those who won deserve their ‘moment’ in the spotlight and it was great to see everyone celebrating tonight!”

The most prestigious award- the Harrogate Ambassador of the Year- went to David Ritson for more than 15 years of voluntary service in setting up and running the awards.

David, a former association chairman has been general manager of the Old Swan Hotel for 17 years and was praised for his “professionalism and hard work.”

He has also worked with Harrogate Convention Centre, the Council and other key tourism partners in the town such as Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate Chamber and Harrogate BID.

This year’s Award winners were:

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate

David Ritson

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Cheryl Smart – Rudding Park

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Dan Glover – Starling Bar

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Iain Wilkinson – Storehouse Kitchen

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Harrogate Theatre

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Rhubarb Restaurant

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Noel Dobbin – Harrogate Convention Centre

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

William & Victoria

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Jasmine Whichello – Rudding Park

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Suzanne Marlow – Grantley Hall