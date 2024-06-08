It is obviously a very big dog, or perhaps a small well fed donkey.

It took my five buckets of water and a going over with a stiff brush to clear the offending mess.

And it's not the first time either - the paths are regularly soiled in such a manner by a very large animal.

So if anyone knows of someone with a large dog or possibly a small donkey, who takes the animal out after dark without a wheelbarrow and a shovel that's probably the person the authorities are now out looking for. How ignorant some dog owners are.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

Is it a pipe dream to want honest politicians?

Friends Romans, country men, lend me your ears - Shakespeare today!

We live in changing times and this present moment is upon us.

Our politicians across York have welcomed PM Rishi Sunak's announcement of the July 4 election.

Do I come to bury Caesar when we have been protected from the devastating impact of Covid and those horrendous fuel bills that ensured?

All the things he promised to do were like Chinese whispers, without value.

I feel sad but have learnt not to trust politicians in what they say.

So let the game be a foot. We need truthfully honest politicians. A pipe dream?

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

What about postal votes?

SHOWING ID to authenticate oneself before being allowed to vote in a polling station is now the law, which raises the question how are those using postal votes validated?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

