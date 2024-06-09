A LEVEL crossing on the outskirts of York will be out of action overnight for the next part of a week while work is carried out.
Millfield Lane level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, will be closed over consecutive nights at 11pm on Monday, June 10 and ending at 6.25am on Friday, June 14. It' s envisaged that the road will only be closed between 11pm and 6.25am
each night.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place via The Green, Hodgson Lane and the A59.
