All four were convicted of motoring offences in their absence.

Three were dealt with by Bradford magistrates.

Andrew Matthew Baldock, 74, of Dodsworth Avenue, off Malton Road, York, was convicted of speeding at 43 mph in a 30 mph zone in Leeds. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.

Slawomir Malec, 44, of Woodville Terrace, Selby, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his vehicle when it was allegedly speeding in a 30 mph zone in Leeds. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Simon Robert Turner, 63, of Kirk Hammerton, York, was convicted of speeding on the M1 near Wakefield at 81 mph. He was fined £220, ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

David Preston, 40, of Long Ridge Lane, Nether Poppleton, was convicted by Hull magistrates of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly committing an offence in Beverley. He was fined £675 and ordered to pay a £270 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.