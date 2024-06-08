Magistrates in York and Leeds have sentenced four people for violence in York and North Yorkshire.
Three were sentenced by York magistrates.
Lewis Bamber, 25, of Crabtree Grove, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a separate assault, and being drunk and disorderely. He was given a 12-month community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £257 to the member of the public he assaulted and £75 to the emergency worker.
Jane Clough, 32, of Spencer Street, Keighley pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in Rowntree Avenue, Clifton. She was given a 12-month community order with 120 days’ electronic tag monitored alcohol abstinence and 15 days’ rehabilitate activities and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Alan Duthie, 35, of Saville Street West, North Shields, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in York. He was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days, complete a 30-day rehabilitative programme and do 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.
Hannah Mitchell, 28, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, pleaded guilty to racially abusing two people and a public order, all in Scarborough. She was given a 12-month community order by Leeds magistrates with 22 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
