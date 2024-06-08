Three were sentenced by York magistrates.

Lewis Bamber, 25, of Crabtree Grove, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a separate assault, and being drunk and disorderely. He was given a 12-month community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £257 to the member of the public he assaulted and £75 to the emergency worker.

Jane Clough, 32, of Spencer Street, Keighley pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in Rowntree Avenue, Clifton. She was given a 12-month community order with 120 days’ electronic tag monitored alcohol abstinence and 15 days’ rehabilitate activities and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Alan Duthie, 35, of Saville Street West, North Shields, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in York. He was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days, complete a 30-day rehabilitative programme and do 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Hannah Mitchell, 28, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, pleaded guilty to racially abusing two people and a public order, all in Scarborough. She was given a 12-month community order by Leeds magistrates with 22 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.