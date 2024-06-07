A VANDAL smashed a window at a pub in York city centre.
The incident happened at the Duke of York pub on May 7, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Officers said that it happened at around 10pm, and that the suspect may have suffered injuries to his hand.
Police have now issued a CCTV image of man they would like to speak to as he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Those who can help are asked to email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240080307 when passing on information.
