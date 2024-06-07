David Jeffrey, 49, was driving a Ford Transit van when he was seen with the hand-held phone on August 12 last year, Harrogate magistrates heard.

Because he already had penalty points on his licence, he was liable to a driving ban of at least six months under the totting-up procedure.

Jeffrey told the court if he was banned that would lead to “exceptional hardship”.

He said he ran a motorcycle business, and that one employee would lose their job. He also said the business would lose income if he couldn’t drive.

Jeffrey, of Alwyne Grove, Shipton Road, York, pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile phone on Fulford Road, York.

Magistrates agreed banning him would cause “exceptional hardship” and let him keep his driving licence. They gave him six penalty points, fined him £92 and ordered him to pay a £37 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.