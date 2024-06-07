The council has announced fresh closures to a major road in York - after discovering the "poor conditions" of the road.
As The Press previously reported, stretches of Bishopthorpe Road have closed and will continue to close for resurfacing works.
However, City of York Council said that "due to the poor condition of the underlying carriageway" it has had to adjust the closure times.
Bishopthorpe Road will close to vehicles today (Friday, June 7), from 6.30pm to midnight. This will be instead of the closures originally planned on June 16 to 19.
The council added: "We apologise for any inconvenience this unexpected change to the scheduled roadworks may cause; residents have been informed.
"Pedestrian and cyclist routes will be maintained, where possible, to allow access to properties and homes safely."
Roadworks on Elvington Lane (B1228) continue as planned until Tuesday, June 11.
All works are being carried out by ‘Lane Rental Services Ltd’, working on behalf of the Council.
