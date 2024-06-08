Alistair Griffin's and Ebor Quartet have teamed up for 'A Night at the Movies' candlelit concert in York Minster.

The Ignite Concerts event, on Friday, September 13, promises epic film scores and iconic songs from stage and screen - all in the awe-inspiring setting of York's most historic building.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a show in York Minster," said Alistair.

"It’s an historic and iconic building that holds a special place in the hearts of us locals and stands as one of the most important landmarks in the country.

"It's an honour to bring live music to such a magnificent venue.”

And with more than 1,000 candles illuminating the Minster as the music plays, it’ll be a spectacular, uplifting and even emotional night.

Featuring music from the likes of Star Wars, Pirates of The Caribbean, Jurassic Park, ET, Notting Hill and Breakfast at Tiffany's, concert-goers will be taken on a musical journey through some of the world's most iconic movie soundtracks.

The night will start with strings maestros the Ebor Quartet performing extracts from some much-loved film scores. Then Alistair, who started Ignite Concerts just over a year ago, will join them on the Minster stage to perform hand-picked classics from the silver screen.

And for Alistair, it will be another exciting moment in a successful music career that's seen him reach the Fame Academy final in 2003, score several singles chart hits, make headlines for his touring concerts during Covid lockdown and become, for several years, the sound of Sky's Formula One coverage with his song 'Just Drive'.

After Fame Academy, Alistair worked alongside - and even had a top five hit with - Bee Gees legend Robin Gibb who, with his brothers, penned one of the most famous movie soundtracks of all time, Saturday Night Fever.

"We’re finalising the set list right now, but I’d love to sing a Bee Gees song," said Alistair.

"Robin Gibb was my mentor and a great supporter, so it would be lovely to honor his memory with a song at York Minster."

Alistair and Ignite Concerts will partner with local businesses Middletons, ReEvention, Minster Refectory and Grantley Hall for the Minster show.

Alistair added: "With all our shows, we like to work with local businesses and to have their support for a show like this is fantastic."

* To book tickets,and for information visit https://igniteconcertsyork.com/events/a-night-at-the-movies/