It has teamed up with spice and seasoning company Angus and Oink of Aberdeenshire to bring a gourmet twist to sandwich making.

Featuring all the ingredients needed to create Wagyu Pastrami sandwiches at home, The £19.99 Pastrami Kit includes everything from the seasoning mix to the curing salts, for authentic flavour.

Warrendale Wagyu also has an offer featuring a Pastrami Kit along with a 500g Wagyu Tri-Tip for £40.

READ MORE:

Wayne Standley, Head of Technical & Meat Production at Warrendale Wagyu commented on the launch: "With our Pastrami Kit, customers can enjoy the rich flavour and superior quality of Wagyu beef in the comfort of their own homes. It's the perfect gift for any food enthusiast.

“The Pastrami Kit, developed in collaboration with Angus and Oink, includes detailed instructions and covers up to 5 kilos of meat, allowing for multiple uses - adventurous chefs can experiment with other cuts of steak as well.”

“To showcase the versatility of the Pastrami Kit, Yorkshire-based chef Chris Harrison has created a special recipe: the New York Pastrami 'Dirty' Sandwich. Combining the rich flavour of Wagyu Pastrami with tangy gherkins, zesty mustard, and gooey melted cheese, all sandwiched between slices of toasted rye bread, the sandwich promises to bring dad a smile on his special day.”