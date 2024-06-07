A by-election for Hull Road ward was trigged after Councillor Sophie Kelly (Labour) stepped down on May 30.

After stepping down, Sophie said: "This decision has not been an easy one, but Hull Road ward deserves 100 per cent commitment and I’m confident that is what residents will get with a new Labour councillor for the area."

Ahead of the by-election, on July 4, York Green Party announced that housing support worker Ben Ffrench will stand as its candidate for the Hull Road ward.

If Labour was to lose the seat, the party would lose its overall 24 seat majority on City of York Council.

Ben said: "I live here in Tang Hall with my wife Alice.

"I first came here to study; I'm now a support worker for a local housing charity, which I've done for nearly two years.

Ben Ffrench will stand for the Greens in the by-election (Image: Supplied)

"It would be a real honour to be the councillor for the area I know and love so well - it's a diverse, friendly and a genuinely lovely community.

"I have made a lot of friendships and connections here, particular through the local church in Tang Hall.

"I want to run for a couple of reasons: firstly, I believe I've always had a passion for serving and fighting for the vulnerable.

"Secondly, I believe my generation has also been under represented in politics, both at local and national level.

"I want to 'be the change' and advocate for a number of young people's and Green priorities on the council: pushing for more progress on affordable homes and housing, as well as bold climate action and improved mental health services."