Labour’s Rachel Reeves said a shortage of quality, affordable housing had left those leaving the armed forces struggling to find somewhere to live.

The shadow chancellor added it was making it harder to honour the Armed Forces Covenant established between service personnel and the Government to support them.

Ms Reeves’ comments come as she met with military veterans in Bishopthorpe near York on Thursday, June 6 on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

The gathering saw the shadow chancellor meet with veterans who have served in the armed forces across the decades, including those who left the military recently.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, the Labour politician said she had been honoured and humbled to meet them.

But she added that more needed to be done to ensure they could live in dignity after they return to civilian life.

The shadow chancellor said: “Politics is about service, though it’s a very different kind of service to the daily sacrifices of those in the armed forces.

“There’s no more important duty than keeping our country safe, those who serve and their families deserve to be treated with great dignity.

“One of the gentlemen I met today served in the Army for 34 years, he’s been struggling to find a house but meanwhile the house next door to his parents was unoccupied due to mould problems.

“Other veterans have also faced terrible situations after leaving the armed forces.

“That’s resulted in recruitment targets for the military being missed and there’s also a real problem with retention too.

“The challenges with housing in particular chime with Labour’s commitment to build 1.5 million new homes a year.

“There’s supposed to be a covenant with people who go into the armed forces that they get a council house once they leave, but that often doesn’t materialise.

“We need to make sure that we improve the quality of housing for people serving today.”

Luke Charters, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for York Outer, also attended the event at Bosun's restaurant in York.

Mr Charters said: “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to sit down with our ex service men and women in York for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“York is a military city, and has been since 71 AD. This legacy continues with two barracks in the area, the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall and the Imphal Barracks in Fulford. Our current service men and women do fantastic work there, protecting our country and I am incredibly grateful to their service.

“I was humbled to hear the first hand experiences of our veterans and their bravery protecting our country. I was proud, along with Rachel, to share with veterans Labour’s pledge to spend 2.5 per cent of our GDP on defence and our unshakable commitment to NATO membership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all former servicemen and women for their work in our armed forces."