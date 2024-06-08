The Press reported back in April this year that Trinity Methodist Church in Monkgate, York, is up for sale for an undisclosed sum.

But now a group, provisionally called Hub 41, has been set up by John Bibby and others to try and conserve the building and turn it into a multipurpose community activity space, possibly at a cost of a £1 million.

Read next:

“It’s a beautiful building” said John.

“I would like to see it used for community activities. This is an exciting opportunity, and anybody who is interested in getting involved please contact me. We are looking for people of vision and community commitment.”

John said it could be used for meetings of up to 400 people.

"A number of possibilities exist, for instance, as an arts centre including performance space, a possible art gallery, a separate sport area," he said.

"The ground floor could include a community café, a toys and tools library, and archive or history storage area, with public access. A flexible meeting space and hot-desk office facilities are all possible. All options are open."

“A working party is already considering possibilities” said Gordon Campbell-Thomas, another of the people involved.

“We particularly want to involve people who live in or near Monkgate and the Groves. If you are interested, please get in touch.”

Gordon Campbell-Thomas (Image: Newsquest)

John said: “This is a project that is looking forwards, not backwards.”

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has been instructed by the York Methodist Circuit to find a buyer for the former Trinity Methodist Church in York. They say the decision to sell reflects the circuit's pragmatic approach in recognising the building no longer fits the needs of contemporary church outreach.

Rev David Bidnell, Superintendent Minister of York Methodist Circuit, said:“We give thanks for all that has happened at Trinity Methodist Church, the relationships, partnerships and the connections with the community. However, the premises have become a strain on resources, needing repair beyond the small but faithful congregation’s means and do not offer the spaces required for contemporary church outreach.

"York Methodist Circuit seeks to offer a continuing Methodist presence in our city, to be a justice seeking church with a commitment to those who feel excluded and marginalised.”

Trinity Methodist Church in Monkgate, York, is up for sale

The Trinity Methodist Church was built to replace the Ebenezer Chapel in Little Stonegate, which had become inadequate for the needs of the growing congregation during the 1880’s.

It opened on January 7, 1903 and boasts sturdy masonry construction, with solid brick walls adorned with facings of Morley Stone, along with interior woodwork predominantly crafted from Pitch Pine. Throughout its history, the church has served as not only a place of worship but also as a central hub for community gatherings and cultural events.

Anybody who is interested in the project is asked to contact John on 07722956446.