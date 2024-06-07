North Yorkshire Police said that a man entered Boots in Knaresborough, put a large number of items in a bag and left without paying.

The force added that it happened at about 7.30pm on April 19, in St James' Retail Park.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured here, as he may have information that could assist our investigation," officers said.

Those who can help are asked to email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Helen James, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240068465 when passing on information.