Another Celebrity Gogglebox series is upon us, as the likes of Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely and Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue join forces to critique the week's biggest TV shows.
Just some of Britain's best-loved personalities who will be returning to the Channel 4 show include Rylan and his mum Linda Clark.
However, the first episode of the new 2024 series will not be aired at its usual time this week, as the broadcaster has confirmed a one-off schedule change.
This is due to the England v Iceland friendly football match being on TV before Celebrity Gogglebox, which kicks off at 7.45pm live from Wembley Stadium.
Ready for more returners? 😎— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 6, 2024
⭐️ @mothecomedian & @BabatundeComedy
⭐️ @therealgokwan & @Fearnecotton
⭐️ @Rylan & Linda
Tomorrow at 10.10pm, @channel4 🤩 #CelebrityGogglebox pic.twitter.com/sswXp1R97I
The Three Lions will take part in one of the last matches ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany which begins in just over a week.
This is everything you need to know about the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4, including what time it’s on and if any famous faces are joining the cast for the first time this month.
Top 10 Best British TV Series
Who is on Celebrity Gogglebox? Channel 4 cast confirmed
Here are the celebrities you can expect to be sitting back on their sofas for the newest Gogglebox spin-off series, according to Digital Spy:
- Jennifer Saunders and daughter Beattie Edmondson
- Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani
- Rylan and his mum Linda Clark
- Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely
- Babatunde Aléshé and Mo Gilligan
- Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue
- Happy Mondays legends Shaun Ryder and Bez
- Chris Packham and step-daughter Megan
- DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv
- Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan
- Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold
- Stephen Mangan with his sister Anita
- Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and fellow Strictly star Richie Anderson
- EastEnders' Bobby Brazier and dad Jeff
- Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash
- Comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen
- Father and son Martin and Roman Kemp
- Zoe Ball and son Woody
- Mel B and daughter Phoenix
- Melanie C and her brother Paul
- Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Lauren Steadman
- Miquita Oliver and mother Andi
- Loose Women's Judi Love and Charlene White
- Comedians Chris McCausland and Donna Preston
Recommended reading:
- Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford are related to comedy legend
- Raging Gogglebox fans call for 'joyless and horrible' show star to be axed
- Everything to know on Channel 4 thriller The Gathering starring Eva Morgan
Where can I watch Celebrity Gogglebox 2024?
Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 from 10.10pm on Friday, June 7.
The series will return to its usual time of 9pm the following week.
It comes as the main show recently ended its latest series last month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here