Just some of Britain's best-loved personalities who will be returning to the Channel 4 show include Rylan and his mum Linda Clark.

However, the first episode of the new 2024 series will not be aired at its usual time this week, as the broadcaster has confirmed a one-off schedule change.

This is due to the England v Iceland friendly football match being on TV before Celebrity Gogglebox, which kicks off at 7.45pm live from Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions will take part in one of the last matches ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany which begins in just over a week.

This is everything you need to know about the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4, including what time it’s on and if any famous faces are joining the cast for the first time this month.

Who is on Celebrity Gogglebox? Channel 4 cast confirmed

Here are the celebrities you can expect to be sitting back on their sofas for the newest Gogglebox spin-off series, according to Digital Spy:

Jennifer Saunders and daughter Beattie Edmondson

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani

Rylan and his mum Linda Clark

Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

Babatunde Aléshé and Mo Gilligan

Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue

Happy Mondays legends Shaun Ryder and Bez

Chris Packham and step-daughter Megan

DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan

Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold

Stephen Mangan with his sister Anita

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and fellow Strictly star Richie Anderson

EastEnders' Bobby Brazier and dad Jeff

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen

Father and son Martin and Roman Kemp

Zoe Ball and son Woody

Mel B and daughter Phoenix

Melanie C and her brother Paul

Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Lauren Steadman

Miquita Oliver and mother Andi

Loose Women's Judi Love and Charlene White

Comedians Chris McCausland and Donna Preston

Where can I watch Celebrity Gogglebox 2024?





Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 from 10.10pm on Friday, June 7.

The series will return to its usual time of 9pm the following week.

It comes as the main show recently ended its latest series last month.