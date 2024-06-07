The county's police say they have issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at a store in The Ginnel just after 4pm on Wednesday, May 1, and involved a man assaulting the owner before leaving on foot. The victim suffered an injury to his face that required an ambulance to be called.

"We’re particularly appealing for information about a man pictured elsewhere on CCTV, as he may be able to assist our investigation.

"Please email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk if you recognise him, or have any information that could help do so.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240076181 when passing on information."