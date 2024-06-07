A SHOP owner has been attacked in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police say they have issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Harrogate.
Read next:
- York restaurant saved from closure goes from strength to strength
- Fire at park in York suburb
- Traffic chaos hits drivers using major York route again
A police spokesman said: "It happened at a store in The Ginnel just after 4pm on Wednesday, May 1, and involved a man assaulting the owner before leaving on foot. The victim suffered an injury to his face that required an ambulance to be called.
"We’re particularly appealing for information about a man pictured elsewhere on CCTV, as he may be able to assist our investigation.
"Please email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk if you recognise him, or have any information that could help do so.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240076181 when passing on information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article