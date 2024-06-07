FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to reports of a fire in a York park.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.40pm last night (June 6) to a fire in Heron Avenue in Foxwood.
A service spokesman said: “A discarded TV was deliberately set alight in a park.
“An Acomb crew used a fire bucket to extinguish.”
