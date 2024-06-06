It happened shortly after 7pm on Sunday,June 2, on Whitby Road, near Eastgate car park. It involved an argument between a man and a woman standing next to two white vehicles.

A police spokesperson said: "Other members of the public were in the area at the time, and we’re particularly appealing for information about the actions of those involved, and anybody who witnessed the argument.

"Please email kathryn.burgum@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 759 Kathryn Burgum, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240097703 when passing on information."