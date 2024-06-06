A fire officer stopped at the scene of a crash to assist those involved in Pickering this morning (Thursday).
The officer was assisted by a crew from Helmsley at the incident at 8.19am in Thornton Road.
All persons were out on arrival with only one casualty suffering from injuries that the paramedics on scene dealt with. Crews assisted police with road safety. Small tools and crew power used only.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here