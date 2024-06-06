A road in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to an incident on a bridge.
A police spokesperson said: "The emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on Glen Bridge, Scarborough.
"The road is closed. Please help us by avoiding the area until further notice, and finding alternative routes for your journeys.
"Thank you for your support and understanding."
