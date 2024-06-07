A Piccadilly view of the church, which sits on Walmgate and St Denys Road, is normally obscured by Swinson House, the former tax office in Piccadilly, just next to Spark.

But the former tax office is being demolished to make way for a new 132-room hotel - and as the demolition works continue, a new view of the church can be seen. For a while, at least.

This photo was posted on our Press Camera Club page by member Paolo Sunda, who said: "On this coming Tuesday for the first time in many decades the whole of St Denys Church will be visible from Piccadilly when the demolition of the old tax office will be completed. How nice would it be that the area cleared could be made into a garden? Just a thought...!"

