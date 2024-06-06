North Yorkshire Police say that this morning (June 6) officers were involved in a foot chase in and around Walmgate and Piccadilly after a wanted man was spotted.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We successfully apprehended a wanted man with the invaluable assistance of our response policing colleagues.

"Meanwhile acting on information wereceived, we then attended an address and arrested an individual for offering the supply of drugs.

"Immediately after, we responded to a call from the Clifton area based on information about suspected stolen items believed to have been found.

"We’re committed to keeping our community safe and appreciate all the support and information from the public. If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it."

Drug raid in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)