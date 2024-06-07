With over 20 years’ experience as a private client lawyer, Mr Knowles joins from the York office of Knights, where he was a partner in the tax and wills and estates teams. He also spent over two years as a partner with Langleys Solicitors and over six years at Weightmans.

Mr Knowles’ expertise includes capital tax planning for high-net worth individuals; complex will drafting; succession planning; and managing trusts, plus long-term care planning, and estate administration.

Chris Reynolds, partner and head of Ramsdens’ private wealth services team, said: “As we continue to build the expertise of our private wealth team, James’s extensive knowledge of business succession planning will further strengthen our services to business owners, and individuals.

“James is well known in the private client arena in both North and West Yorkshire, having worked for some of the large, national firms, and his strong network will be invaluable, helping us to grow our presence across the region.”

Mr Knowles said: “Joining the Ramsdens team is an exciting opportunity to help build the brand as a leading firm in Yorkshire and raise awareness of the extent of our private wealth offering.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a traditional law firm which focuses on people, whether by providing an outstanding service to clients or helping to develop talent within the team.”

Ramsdens Solicitors’ private wealth team currently comprises 22 specialist lawyers, including eight partners, who have expertise in all aspects of probate, wills and trusts, including tax planning and contentious probate.

With a heritage of providing a wide range of legal services to businesses and individuals for more than 150 years, Ramsdens Solicitors has 11 offices throughout Yorkshire. The multi-award-winning law firm has 42 partners leading the 230-strong team.