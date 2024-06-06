The national chamber survey has run for ten years and its results are shared with the likes of the Treasury, the Bank of England, the Office for Budget Responsibility, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and both regional and national media.

The questions are updated every quarter to reflect current events and the survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

Mark Casci, head of policy and representation at West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Running a business is a rewarding and often exhilarating experience but it can at times be quite a lonely pursuit. “Sharing your successes and concerns ensures you do not feel that sense of isolation as we as a Chamber can amplify your views to those who need to hear them.

“The first step towards solving a problem is acknowledging one exists in the first place so do take the time to complete the survey and be part of the conversation.”

To help, go to: West & North Yorkshire QES Q2 - 2024 Survey (surveymonkey.com)