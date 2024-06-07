His appointment and the growth of the York office to a team of 16 reflects increasing business confidence in Yorkshire and The Humber region.

According to the National Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) for Q1 2024 from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), sentiment in Yorkshire & Humberside was the highest of all UK nations and regions, with the Business Confidence Index standing at +26.1.

The rebound in business confidence was supported by strong annual domestic sales growth in the year to Q1 2024, with Yorkshire & Humberside recording the sharpest increase in the UK, at 4.1%. The region was one of the few to experience an uplift on the previous quarter.

Michael brings more than 20 years of merger and acquisition expertise, particularly in advising owner-managed businesses across diverse sectors. In his role, Michael will focus on supporting owner-managed businesses with their growth plans, from early stage through to a potential exit.

He said: “I am thrilled to join Clive Owen LLP, a firm renowned for its proactive and client-focused approach. I have known of the firm and its reputation for many years and am really looking forward to contributing to our clients’ success and working with the fantastic teams across the firm’s offices.”

Phillipa Symington partner at Clive Owen LLP in York, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael who is well placed to support the team in York as we pursue further ambitious growth plans. This is a region that is on the up, as demonstrated by the latest Business Confidence Index and as a firm we are well placed to take advantage of this.”

“Michael’s extensive experience and dedication to client service are invaluable. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to serving the business community.”

Michael’s addition to the team is expected to strengthen Clive Owen LLP’s position as a leader in Corporate Finance advice and services.