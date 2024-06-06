Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough launched Operation Resist in early this year with eight arrests as drugs, car and cash seized in a community operation to tackle drug dealing. Since then, the operation has resulted in three additional arrests related to drug activities and the discovery of three substantial cannabis cultivation sites.

More than 600 cannabis plants have been seized, with one of the operations estimated to be worth in the regen of £250,000.

A man has been arrested and remanded in prison for the cultivation of cannabis.

Cannabis plants growing in Eastfield, Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The policing team has gathered extensive information from concerned residents which has led to these successful raids.

PC Jamie Manson, from the Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “As the investigations continue, a quantity of cannabis has been sent for analysis, along with numerous other items found within the cultivation sites.

"The operation demonstrates the commitment of the Eastfield Neighbourhood Police Team to disrupt the supply of drugs and support the community's well-being.

"We have made a significant dent in the supply of drugs within the Eastfield community.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and we will continue to target those individuals who think it is acceptable to deal drugs and prey on the vulnerable within our area.

"If you have any information about the production or sale of drugs in your area, please let us know.

"Call the North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or report it via our website. You can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report."

North Yorkshire Horizons offer support in Eastfield for people affected by drug use, with drop-in sessions available at Eastfield Community Hub every Monday between 2pm and 4pm. People can also call them on 01723 330730.

Some of the seized cannabis plants (Image: North Yorkshire Police)