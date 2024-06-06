The Oakgate Group has won planning approval from City of York Council to revert the former Mount Royal Hotel back into two Victorian Villas.

The Wetherby-based developer promises to restore the former hotel, which closed in 2022, back into family homes, with them having their original names of Daresbury and Beech Villas.

In addition to this, the approved revised plans also feature two new contemporary homes that will be built within the walled grounds.

The property had been a 3-star hotel since 1967, run by the Oxtoby family, when 119 The Mount was converted into a hotel, before expanding to include No. 117 The Mount in 1978, creating 24 rooms overall. The Grand Villas were originally built in 1834 and occupied as family homes until becoming a hotel.

A report by council planning staff noted the hotel closed in 2022, with the villas lying empty since, due to a lack of viability and purpose-built hotels, with more in the pipeline, taking away trade.

Changing the use of the former hotel would not harm the character of the area, they continued, and the loss of guest beds would not impact significantly on the supply of visitor accommodation in York.

The project would also return the building back to its former use, whilst “ensuring the Grade II-listed building is preserved.”

The report noted concerns over a loss of tree cover for the development, but 21 new trees was acceptable mitigation. The scheme would also contribute to York’s housing supply.

Planning staff also noted the approved scheme was acceptable as two houses have also been approved earlier on the site.

Their report continued: “Amendments to the scheme and recommended conditions would aid in ensuring special regard is had to preserving the significance of the Listed Building, its setting and the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

“Subject to condition, there are no residential amenity, ecological or sustainability concerns arising. The drainage scheme put forward is considered acceptable. Archaeological matters can be covered by condition.

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate, said: “Our vision for this important site is to restore its historical features, being sensitive to its Grade II listed status, and give it a sustainable future.

“We have worked hard with the City of York Council to develop sympathetic plans, and we are pleased to have now secured permission.”

Oakgate Group has been involved in various York City Centre development projects in what the developer describes as “sensitive environments.”

They include the transformation of Stonebow House and the former Tramways Working Men’s Club site, which recently received planning consent by City of York Council for 35 new flats, with linked improvements to the adjacent park where Dick Turpin’s grave is located.