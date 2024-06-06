A special service, arranged by The Royal British Legion, was held at the Normandy Veterans' Memorial Bench on Platform 3 at York Station this morning (Thursday, June 6).

It brought together veterans, active service personnel, families, and passers-by to remember the bravery and sacrifice of those who landed on beaches of Northern France on June 6, 1944 – events which led to the liberation of Western Europe.

The guest of honour in the station ceremony was 98-year-old Second World War veteran Joseph Thomas, of York, who served as a stoker in the Royal Navy Combined Ops.

During the war, he was involved in the Marseille landings – an operation in the south of France that acted as a diversion to draw attention away from the Normandy operation.

READ MORE:

He went on to serve in Operation Shingle at Anzio, which led to the liberation of Rome.

Joseph sat front and centre for the service at York Station - which included a minute's silence at 11am, observed not only by those on Platform 3 but by the whole station.

A wreath laid at the commemorative event held for 80th anniversary of D-day at York Station (Image: Newsquest)

Rev David Hobman, Chaplain of the Royal British Legion, thanked Joseph for coming, adding: "For those who walked in the shadow of death 80 years ago on the beaches of Normandy that day, all I can do is ask you all very humbly to pray with me in thanksgiving of their supreme sacrifice."

A commemorative event held for 80th anniversary of D-day at York Station (Image: Newsquest)

Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick then spoke about the work done by the British Legion, praising the organisation for the help it provides those who struggle with the effects of war - both past and present.

She said: "It's not just the people who died but the people who came back and how they adapted.

"Our futures are safer than they were back then, and they were all heroes."

Meanwhile in Normandy today, the King and the Prince of Wales praised the “bravery and sacrifice” of D-Day veterans who “served at that critical time”.

Charles addressed an emotional crowd of veterans at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, France, as he spoke of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who served in 1944.

King Charles III meets D-Day and Normandy veterans following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. Picture: PA

At the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach, William thanked those who served “for our freedom”, adding: “All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.”

Veterans could be seen wiping their eyes with tissues as Charles spoke at the national commemorative event in France.

Among the veterans in France was Ken Cooke, 98, of York, who splashed ashore in Normandy 80 years ago.

The 98-year-old, who still lives on his own just off Hull Road, was in Normandy to help to scatter the ashes of two fellow York Normandy veterans, Trooper Sid Metcalfe and Flying Officer Douglas Petty, both of whom died in late 2022.