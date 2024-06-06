South Yorkshire Police say officers in Doncaster are appealing for help to find missing woman, Maria who is thought to be in North Yorkshire.

Maria, 56, was last seen on 20 May at 6.30am when she left her home in Doncaster and was reported missing from Barnby Dun on Friday (May 31) at 4.17pm.

She is described as a white woman, 5 ft 6in tall, of medium build, and with long dyed brown hair. The image we have shared of Maria is 20 years old but is the most recent photo currently available.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Maria’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 605 of May31 when you get in touch.