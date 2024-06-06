The event, organized by the Goodramgate Traders Association, promises a day packed with thrilling performances, family-friendly activities, and captivating competitions.

The association is keen to boost one of York’s most historic streets and has been organizing events, such as the St John’s Eve Festival, which took place last June.

The Flower and Flames Festival on June 16 will begin with an opening ceremony at Monk Bar at 11am by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells.

READ MORE:

The Lord Mayor will lead a procession through the street, accompanied by a steampunk morris side and then judge a window dressing competition, where local businesses will showcase their creativity with floral and fire-themed displays.

The Flowers & Flames Festival also promised an array of exciting attractions.

They include:

Fire-Eating - a performance at 3pm in the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church

Stilt-Walker - throughout the day interacting with passersby

Fire-Themed Face Painting: From Noon to 4pm you can transform your look with vibrant, fiery designs perfect for all ages.

Children's’ trail and Treasure Hunt

Raven Morris Dancers: Enjoy the lively and traditional performances of the Raven Morris dancers, bringing energy and rhythm to the streets.

Zoe Sinclair, Chair of the Goodramgate Traders Association, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Flowers & Flames Festival to Goodramgate, especially on a day that celebrates fathers.”

"This event offers a unique blend of entertainment and community spirit, making it a perfect outing for families and visitors.”

The Flowers & Flames Festival is a free event, inviting everyone to join in the midsummer celebrations.

A full programme can be found at: https://www.discovergoodramgate.co.uk/events