Reg was originally stationed on a small escort carrier MAC ships (Merchant Aircraft Carrier, converted grain carrier) as an electrician on the Atlantic convoys.

He then sailed on HMS Anson, a battleship, to the far east, and with all the hatches battened down and him deep down in the ship, below even the propeller shafts in Hong Kong Harbour, with the threat of kamikaze underwater attacks still potentially happening, he was terrified with no possible chance of escape from the bowels of the ship

I’M writing this letter on D-Day plus 80. Among the many commemorated I ‘remember’ my godfather who participated in the first ‘D-Day’, in 1940 - Dunkirk, but didn’t survive long enough to witness the second, on June 6t1944.

His name is now inscribed on a war memorial in York.

