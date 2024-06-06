A membership electorate of 1,100 have been able to vote for the best beer and cider pubs of the year in the York CAMRA area.

Topping the poll in the best cider pub constituency was the Three Legged Mare at 15 High Petergate- a pub known affectionately as The Wonky Donkey.

It was elected on a manifesto of being great for both real ales and real cider, with a wide choice of offerings, with friendly service in pleasant surroundings.

York Camra branch chairman Chris Tregellis presented an award at the pub recalling the difficult times faced by the pub’s owner’s last year, which saw it going into administration and being taken over by Breal Capital.

He noted how it must have impacted on the staff, since the other Black Sheep Pub in York, The Last Drop Inn, in Colliergate closed suddenly, though it later re-opened under new ownership.

Chris praised the Wonky Donkey’s general manager Jack Merry for keeping the show on the road, in what is Black Sheep’s last pub in town.

“And the cider offering is very special,” Chris continued.

In Jack’s absence, another Jack, Jack Welsh received the award on behalf of the pub and he thanked Camra for this recognition and support for cider generally.

Chris added afterwards: “There is something for all tastes so it's well worth dropping into the Donkey to try for yourself.”

Jack Merry told the Press: “Even though I am a veteran landlord in York it was time to let my team take the credit as they really do all the work.

“It was given alongside our Friday folk session and a cracking night was had, responsibly of course.”

“We are pretty chuffed at The Mare to win cider pub of the year voted by CAMRA members … it’s tough competition in York.”

Jack added: “We have 14 boxed ciders on ranging from 4% fruity to 8% traditional scrumpy along with 4 ever changing bottled ciders , even an alcohol free one .

“We also have 8 handpumps on offering the Black sheep range and guest cask.

“The cider market is in growth year on year and it’s good to be doing our bit in York.”

York Camra’s Pub of the Year for 2024 has been announced as The Swan in Bishopgate Street.

A presentation night will be held on the evening of Saturday July 20.

York Camra will also be staging its annual beer festival at St Lawrence Church from Wednesday September 18 to Saturday September 21.