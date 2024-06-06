A GROUP that provides vital sporting opportunities for people in York is going from strength to strength.
For a second season, the York City Football Club Foundation has worked in partnership with York-based housebuilder Persimmon to deliver programmes that support physical activity and life changing opportunities in the community.
Read next:
- 'It took my breath away' - York post war footballing hero immortalised in city
- Police search for missing girl in York
- All three emergency crews at police incident in York
City Kickabout and the Foundation Fixtures are just a couple of the many initiatives and programmes that the Foundation deliver and which continue to grow each season.
This past season, nearly 3,000 youngsters watched York City for free thanks to the Community Tickets programme supported by the partnership with Persimmon.
The six foundation fixtures included City’s thumping win over Southend and the vital last-minute win against play-off chasing Aldershot in March.
Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation manager, said: “Thanks to the support we received last year, we’ve enabled so many young people to both watch football as well as take part in over 150 hours of positive community based physical activity sessions.
“We can’t thank Persimmon enough for their support, without which we would not be able to offer these impactful initiatives.”
Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to see the York City Foundation continue to go from strength to strength.
“As a York company it’s particularly rewarding for us to be able to support the invaluable work Paula and her team undertake in our home city.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article