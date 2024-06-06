For a second season, the York City Football Club Foundation has worked in partnership with York-based housebuilder Persimmon to deliver programmes that support physical activity and life changing opportunities in the community.

City Kickabout and the Foundation Fixtures are just a couple of the many initiatives and programmes that the Foundation deliver and which continue to grow each season.

York City Football Club Foundation and Persimmon who are working together to provide vital sporting opportunities for young people in York (Image: Supplied)

This past season, nearly 3,000 youngsters watched York City for free thanks to the Community Tickets programme supported by the partnership with Persimmon.

The six foundation fixtures included City’s thumping win over Southend and the vital last-minute win against play-off chasing Aldershot in March.

Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation manager, said: “Thanks to the support we received last year, we’ve enabled so many young people to both watch football as well as take part in over 150 hours of positive community based physical activity sessions.

“We can’t thank Persimmon enough for their support, without which we would not be able to offer these impactful initiatives.”

Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation manager (Image: Supplied)

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to see the York City Foundation continue to go from strength to strength.

“As a York company it’s particularly rewarding for us to be able to support the invaluable work Paula and her team undertake in our home city.”

Persimmon and YCFC Foundation members at the Community Stadium (Image: Supplied)